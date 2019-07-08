Pair jailed for drug offences in Maidenhead

A police officer has highlighted how impactful stop and searches can be after two men were jailed for drug offences in Maidenhead.

Declan Tye, 26, from Foliejohn Way, Cox Green, Maidenhead and Sebastien Ford, 36, from Basford Way, Windsor, were both jailed at Reading Crown Court on Friday, July 5.

At around 6.20pm on May 28, Tye and Ford were arrested following a stop and search in Braywick Road. They were both charged the following day.

Tye pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine and possession of criminal property.

Ford pleaded guilty to being concerned in supplying heroin and crack cocaine, and possession of criminal property.

Tye was sentenced to three years and two months’ imprisonment. Ford was sentenced to three years and nine months.

Investigating officer PC Ben Phillips based at Maidenhead police station, said: “The arrest, conviction and sentence of these two men shows how impactful stop and search can be.

“This investigation involved numerous officers and members of police staff and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their work on this case.

“The supply or involvement in the supply of drugs will not be tolerated within the Thames Valley.

“The most vulnerable members of our communities are affected by drug offences, we work tirelessly, along with help and information from the local community, to make sure those who seek to profit from drugs supply will be put before the courts.

“We would ask anyone who is aware of drug dealing in the community to please report it to the police on our non-emergency number 101, online or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”