Councils tells ground maintenance service to improve

The company responsible for grounds maintenance services in the Royal Borough came under fire at a council meeting, with the leader of the council calling its performance ‘completely unacceptable’.

Tivoli Services has been granted a two-to-four week period to improve performance across the borough or the council may end its contract with the company.

An update was given about the company’s performance during a cabinet meeting at York House, Windsor, on Thursday, June 27.

Cllr Samantha Rayner (Con, Eton Wick), cabinet member for culture and communities, reported that the performance of the contract had been a concern of the council.

The council had met Tivoli where they were told resources, including a new management structure, had been secured to improve poor performance in specific areas, she said.

Leader of the council, Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside), said: “Tivoli’s performance has been completely unacceptable.

“The day before the May elections, streets in my borough were completely strewn with rubbish.

“We will end our contract with them if they do not improve.”

He expected performance to be improved by the time the performance report comes back to cabinet.

Tivoli has been issued a final notice to improve while officers look at alternative providers.

In a statement to the Advertiser, Mark Heath, commercial director for Tivoli, said there was always room for improvement.

He said: “We are very proud of our partnership with the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, and are committed to delivering a quality service which everyone can be proud of.

“There is always room for improvement, and we are working closely with members of the council to develop our service plans in line with their key priorities.

“Our main focus for the rest of 2019 and beyond will be to deliver a grounds maintenance service of the highest standard to the RBWM communities, and provide the right culture of continuous improvement, efficiencies and value of money to the borough and its residents.”