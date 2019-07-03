SITE INDEX

    • Fire breaks out on Maidenhead building site

    Slough firefighters called back to site of fire for a second day

    Firefighters attended a fire on a building site in Maidenhead early this morning (Wednesday).

    Two crews from Maidenhead fire station spent about an hour and a half at the scene in Clivemont Road at 1.45am.

    They were putting out a blaze which had started in a metal container on the construction site, where offices are being converted into housing.

    The container is used for drying equipment.

    No people were injured and the cause is unknown.

