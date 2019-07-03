Fire breaks out on Maidenhead building site

08:59AM, Wednesday 03 July 2019
Firefighters attended a fire on a building site in Maidenhead early this morning (Wednesday).
Two crews from Maidenhead fire station spent about an hour and a half at the scene in Clivemont Road at 1.45am.
They were putting out a blaze which had started in a metal container on the construction site, where offices are being converted into housing.
The container is used for drying equipment.
No people were injured and the cause is unknown.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
The body of a man was found in Maidenhead this morning after a fire broke out in a block of flats.