Appeal for specific witness after aggravated burglary in Maidenhead

Police are appealing for a specific witness in connection with an aggravated burglary in Maidenhead.

The offence happened at a property in The Fairway between about 10.40pm and 11.15pm on Thursday, June 20.

About five or six offenders forced their way into the property and then conducted a messy search.

The offenders were all wearing black clothing and had their faces covered with masks.

The occupants, a man, woman and their two young children, were asleep when the offenders entered the property.

The offenders slapped the man and threatened him with a screwdriver.

The offenders then stole £2,000 in cash, jewellery, including a wedding ring, and three mobile phones.

Investigating officer, PC Rebecca Stevens of Force CID, said: “I am appealing for the man in the CCTV to come forward, as he may have seen the vehicle that the offenders were using, which was a silver Audi, potentially an old version of the A3 or A4 model.

“The man was walking his dog in The Fairway at around the time of the incident.

“If you are the man, know who he is or have any other information about this offence please contact police by visiting our website https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ or calling 101, quoting reference 43190186851.”