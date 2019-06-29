SITE INDEX

    • Fire breaks out at Thames Hospice construction site

    Slough firefighters called back to site of fire for a second day

    A fire broke out at the Thames Hospice construction site last night (Friday). 

    One crew each from Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough fire stations attended the Windsor Road site at about 8.50pm, spending about an hour there.

    A pile of chip board had gone up in flames. Firefighters contained the blaze at the site, which will be the home of the new Thames Hospice. 

