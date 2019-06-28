Man jailed for burglary and fraud offences in Maidenhead

A man who stole a woman's bank card in Maidenhead and made purchases with it has been jailed for one year and eight months.

Asif Khan Mehrban, 34, of Cordwallis Road, Maidenhead pleaded guilty to one count of distraction burglary and three counts of fraud by false representation at a hearing at Reading Crown Court yesterday (June 27).

Between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on Thursday, February 28, Mehrban, who was a taxi driver, attended the victim’s address in Sandringham Road and informed her that he arrived to collect her, as he had done previous times.

No taxi had been booked and Mehrban was aware of this, and the victim told him that she had not booked the taxi.

Mehrban then tricked his way into the property under the pretence that he wanted a glass of water.

While inside the property, he closed the kitchen door while the 63-year-old victim was inside and then stole her handbag which contained her bank card.

Mehrban then took a payment from the card using his taxi instant pay machine, before going on to make purchases at Londis in Holyport and cash withdrawals from a Tesco in Windsor.

Mehrban was arrested on February 28 and charged with the offences on April 7.

After entering a guilty plea to all four charges, Mehrban was sentenced to one year and eight months’ imprisonment.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Steven Baggaley, of Local CID, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “Mehrban callously took advantage of this vulnerable woman in her own home, somewhere that should be a place of safety.

“He abused the trust that the victim had placed in him for his own ends.

“I hope this sentence proves a just reminder that Thames Valley Police will take every step to bring offenders to justice and protect the most vulnerable people in our communities.”