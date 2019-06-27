Fire crews battle chip pan fire in Queen Street

Fire crews rushed to a chip pan fire in Queen Street yesterday (Wednesday).

The kitchen blaze was called in at about 7pm, with two crews from Maidenhead, one from Windsor and one from Slough attending.

The fire was put out safely and caused minimal damage to the town centre flat. Crews spent about an hour and a half on the scene.

Three people were in the property at the time but escaped unharmed. Two were treated as a precaution by South Central Ambulance.

Firefighters warned people of the dangers of chip pans and not allowing yourself to get distracted from them.

Watch manager Rod Crook added: "If there is a fire, get out and stay out."