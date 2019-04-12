York Road regeneration nominated for award

Plans for York Road’s regeneration have been nominated for an award.

Developer Countryside, which is working with the council on the project, announced that the scheme is up for the Housing Design Awards – launched by the government in 1948 to champion quality builds.

“Our York Road development is a key town-centre regeneration scheme in Maidenhead,” the developer said.

“The site aims to establish an open ‘campus’ feel around a new library square, creating a new cultural and residential neighbourhood in which people can live, work and socialise.”

It is one of three Countryside schemes in the awards.

Groundbreaking took place last month and the York Road development is set to provide 229 homes, of which 88 have been designated as ‘affordable’.

A total of 20,000sq ft of commercial space and a new public square was built.