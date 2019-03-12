LIVE: Maidenhead town centre shut down while emergency services tackle large fire

A large fire in Maidenhead has caused the police to shut down the majority of the town centre.

Broadway, Queen Street and parts of King Street are affected, with most of the town currently off-limits behind safety cordons.

According to Thames Valley Police, the area is expected to be closed for some time while fire crews tackle the blaze.

Updates to follow.

We’re currently on scene at a large fire in Maidenhead town centre with @RBFRSofficial @MaidenheadFS. Most of the town centre is closed at this time due to safety cordons, please avoid the area until it is clear #P5409 pic.twitter.com/wa8O0TpEiM — TVP Maidenhead (@TVP_Maidenhead) March 12, 2019

UPDATE 9.30am: The fire service says no casualties have been reported.

Our firefighters are attending a fire in a derelict building in Queens Street, Maidenhead. Approximately 50 firefighters, including crews from @LondonFire @Bucksfire and @Hants_fire are on scene. There are no casualties reported at this incident 1/2 — Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (@RBFRSofficial) March 12, 2019

Please be advised that the surrounding roads will be closed for a number of hours, preventing access to Nicholsons car park on Broadway. We expect to be on scene for most of the day. Please see advice from @RBWM @TVP_Maidenhead 2/2 — Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (@RBFRSofficial) March 12, 2019

UPDATE 9.25am: Council leader Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside) spoke to the Advertiser about the blaze.

“The fire broke out at around 2am this morning as we understand it," he said.

As I understand it it’s all within the triangle landing site.

It's all derelict.

"The fire broke out in the old Roma nightclub which is actually owned the by council, which we are about to sell to the developers.

"So it broke out in there but it’s affected some buildings around it, I understand the roof has come down on Roma.

"So this is all within the Landing site."

Praising the 'amazing' work of the emergency services, he added: "I think the main issue apart from getting the fire under control is smoke.

"There's a lot of smoke in the town, it’s been fanned by the wind, and there will be asbestos in that site and everything.

"People are putting facemasks on who are out there in the street. So I think advice to everyone is look, unless you really need to come in to town, just let’s stay away for a while until people have got this under control."

UPDATE 9.05am:

The Nicholsons Centre and Broadway car park remain closed.

Please avoid #Maidenhead town centre if you can due to the ongoing fire that @RBFRSofficial are dealing with where significant levels of smoke have been generated. Broadway car park & @NicholsonsSC is closed. Town centre road closures also in place. @TVP_Maidenhead. — RBWM (@RBWM) March 12, 2019

UPDATE 8.51am:

Fire still going strong in Maidenhead town centre. Flames can be seen quite visibly from Broadway. @MaidenheadAds pic.twitter.com/hrdHMLDuOn — Kieran Bell (@KieranB_BM) March 12, 2019

UPDATE 8.42am:

A cherry picker is being used to douse the fire above.

Firefighters have ripped the doors off the former Roma nightclub.

UPDATE 8.30am: The fire started in the former Roma Nightclub in Queen Street, according to the first fire commander who was on the scene.

According to Watch Manager Hayden Jenkins of Maidenhead Fire Station, Firefighters were called to the town centre at about 1.30am this morning.

A total of 12 fire engines, including two aerial appliances, were on the scene. Watch Manager Jenkins said he expects fire engines to remain in the town centre for the rest of the day, and roads to remain closed until at least lunchtime.

No people were harmed in the incident.

The exact cause of the fire is unknown, but an investigation will begin after the flames have been put out.

He said: "There will be appliances there for the majority of the day. At the moment the fire is of unknown origin but that will be under investigation.

"That road (Queen Street) is going to be shut until at least lunchtime, I recommend people contact their bosses to see check if they need to come into work today."

Scene in Queen Street pic.twitter.com/1SmwSgEtwv — Will Taylor (@WillTaylor_BM) March 12, 2019

UPDATE: 8:11am The roof of an old night club, which is now owned by the council, has collapsed as a result of the fire.

Cllr Simon Dudley told an Advertiser reporter who is on the scene that the fire began at 2am, and damage was sustained to the old Roma nightclub in Queen Street.

Large parts of the town are covered in thick smoke as a result of the fire, and Cllr Dudley has warned people to stay away from the town centre if they can.

According to the Royal Borough Council, Broadway Car Park and the Nicholsons Centre are both closed.

White Bus and Courtney Bus services into the town centre have also been affected.

Closed and affected roads are currently Broadway, Queen Street, King Street, High Street and Park Street. The end of York Road is also shut off.