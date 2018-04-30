Colonnade demolition scaffolding collapses on cars

Scaffolding put up as part of the Colonnade demolition for the Chapel Arches project has collapsed.

The structure has fallen onto parked cars in the High Street and the road has been closed to traffic.

Council leader Simon Dudley has tweeted to say he has heard no one was hurt in the incident.

The owner of a silver Corsa the scaffolding has fallen on said he had been having breakfast in the Bear pub nearby.

Aaron Davis-Hussain, 19, who is at the Cox Green Football Academy, said he did not see or hear what happened but was ‘a bit p**sed off to be honest’.

The damage to his car did not appear severe but passers-by were being marshalled away from the incident.

Update 1.24pm:

Disruption in the area is likely to continue for ‘several hours’, a Thames Valley Police spokeswoman has said.

Officers were called to the scene, which has been taped off, just before midday to a report that scaffolding had fallen into the road.

She said approximately five vehicles were damaged and no-one was injured.

Update 1.42pm:

A crew from Maidenhead Fire Station are at the scene to help police.

It was called out at 12.30pm by police.

Updates to follow.