Firefighters tackle camper van fire on M4

02:19PM, Friday 06 April 2018
Firefighters had to put out a camper van fire on the M4 this morning (Friday).
Crews from Slough and Windsor were called to the scene on the westbound carriageway between junction 7 and junction 8/9 just after 8am.
They spent half an hour putting out the blaze.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A woman was banned from Maidenhead town centre for aggressive begging on Thursday, March 8.
The short life of a ‘little fighter’ with an infectious personality will be celebrated on Tuesday.