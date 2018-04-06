Fri, 06
Firefighters tackle camper van fire on M4

David Lee

Firefighters had to put out a camper van fire on the M4 this morning (Friday).

Crews from Slough and Windsor were called to the scene on the westbound carriageway between junction 7 and junction 8/9 just after 8am.

They spent half an hour putting out the blaze.

