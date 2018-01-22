Cyclist suffers serious head injuries after collision with car

A cyclist suffered serious head injuries following a collision with a car in Harvest Hill Road in Maidenhead on Saturday.

The cyclist, a 52-year-old man, was on a yellow mountain bike which was involved in a collision with a silver Ford Fiesta at about 5.45pm.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains.

A 29-year-old man from Maidenhead was arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle while unfit through drugs. He has been released under investigation.

Investigating officer, PC Callum Brown, of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, based at Taplow police station, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has any information which they think could help our investigation.

“If you have any details which you think could be relevant, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”