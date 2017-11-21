Police appeal over shots fired in Bridge Road flat incident

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information after shots were fired during an incident at a flat off Bridge Road in Maidenhead on Friday.

At about 3.30am, four people tried to break in and shots were fired through the door and the men left on foot.

They left in a saloon car that had been parked in Lassell Gardens.

A man in his twenties was taken to hospital with injuries, which are not life-threatening or life changing. He has since been discharged.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Stuart Brangwin, of Force CID in Berkshire, said: “We are appealing for information to this incident in which one man received injuries.

“At this stage we believe that this was a targeted attack and there is no danger to the wider public.

“We do not have a description of the offenders so we are appealing for anyone who might have seen four men in the Bridge Road or Oldfield Road areas prior to the incident or running away from Bridge Road towards Lassell Gardens, and then making off in a saloon vehicle to please come forward.

“We would appeal for anyone who has information or may have private CCTV to please get in touch.”

Police tape was also seen up at the Thames Riviera Hotel, also in Bridge Road, on Friday but a Thames Valley Police spokesman said it is not linked.