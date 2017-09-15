Fri, 15
Train services cancelled between London Paddington and Maidenhead

TRAINS: Signalling issues between Slough and Maidenhead

Train services between London Paddington and Maidenhead are facing disruption this afternoon due to a 'shortage of train crew'.

Great Western Railway said the shortage means fewer trains are able to run and some services may be cancelled.

Disruption is expected to continue until 7.30pm.

