    • SMART MOTORWAYS: Weekend closure between Langley and M25

    M4 closure scheduled for the weekend

    A section of the M4 will be closed in both directions this weekend for smart motorway roadworks.

    Both carriageways of the motorway will be shut between Junction 5 (Langley) and Junction 4B (M25 interchange).

    The closure is in place from 11pm on Friday until 5.30am on Monday.

    Langley

