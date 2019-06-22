SITE INDEX

    • Vehicle catches fire at White Waltham Airfield

    Slough firefighters called back to site of fire for a second day

    A special effects vehicle burst into flames at White Waltham Airfield last night.

    The site was being used for filming when a gator, a small quad bike with a flat bed on the back used to generate smoke, caught fire.

    One crew from Maidenhead attended the scene at 11pm and was there for two hours putting the fire out and treating three people for burns.

    Out of the three people, two were taken to hospital.

    White Waltham Airfield did not comment on the incident.

