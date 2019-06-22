Vehicle catches fire at White Waltham Airfield

A special effects vehicle burst into flames at White Waltham Airfield last night.



The site was being used for filming when a gator, a small quad bike with a flat bed on the back used to generate smoke, caught fire.



One crew from Maidenhead attended the scene at 11pm and was there for two hours putting the fire out and treating three people for burns.



Out of the three people, two were taken to hospital.



White Waltham Airfield did not comment on the incident.