Ascot outdoor cinema-goers to be offered COVID-19 tests

Film fans who visit a drive-in outdoor cinema in Ascot will also have the chance to take a COVID-19 test while watching their favourite Christmas flicks.

The Luna Cinema, which opens on Ascot Racecourse on Wednesday, December 9, has teamed up with UK tech company Synoptic to deliver up to 600 15-minute tests to its visitors each day.

When guests book their tickets to see Elf, It's A Wonderful Life, Frozen 2 or one of many other films on show, they will also have a chance to book a rapid antigen test, which costs £18 per person.

On the day of the showing, attendees would be given the test which can be completed inside their car, overseen by a medical professional.

Visitors will also be given access to a Synoptic app, where they can log their results. In the event of a positive test, a network of contacts can then be contacted via the app.

The cinema will be open at the racecourse until Monday, December 21.

George Wood, CEO of Luna Cinemas said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Synoptic on this project to offer our winter Luna Drive In Cinema audiences in Ascot the chance to access an innovative software platform and testing capacity, whilst enjoying their favourite Christmas film on the big screen.

"2020 has been an undeniably challenging year for the events and hospitality industry; it is crucial that the private sector develops innovative solutions around how we can continue to offer services that allow people to enjoy cultural experiences out of the home, whilst at the same time embracing the changes to everyday life that help to ensure safety.

"Testing is an obvious solution that enables people to confidently meet up with family members or those outside their bubble when they are able.

"This project provides a model to achieve this, offering testing in accessible, secure settings whilst enabling access to easy-to-use technology which is so important for risk management”.

To book tickets, visit www.lunadriveincinema.com/berkshire-ascot-racecourse-1