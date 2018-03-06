UPDATE: Lanes reopen on M4 after emergency services rescue milk tanker driver from cab

Update 1pm: The Environment Agency (EA) has confirmed it is on the scene to help deal with the incident.

In a statement, an EA spokesman said: "An Environment Agency officer is on site and is assessing the impact on the environment, which is considered to be minimal.

"They are working with professional partners, the Fire and Rescue Service and Highways Agency, to contain the spillage and to ensure that the risk of milk entering local streams and rivers is minimised."

According to Highways England, drivers should expect delays of about 15 minutes, but normal conditions are expected to resume shortly.

Update 11.05am: South Central Ambulance tweeted earlier that the lorry driver has been taken to Wexham Park Hospital.





Update 10.56am: One lane remains shut on the M4 eastbound between junctions 8 and 7 as the milk tanker is recovered.

Highways England has tweeted that the Environment Agency is heading to the scene to ‘deal with a large spillage of milk’.

Long delays remain, it added.

Update 10.25am: A spokeswoman for the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the driver of a milk tanker was rescued by cutting gear after his vehicle hit a tree.

Crews from Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough attended, along with a heavy rescue unit from Reading.

The driver was then seen to by the ambulance service.

The spokeswoman added: “Crews also assisted in making the scene safe before handing over to the Environment Agency. They are currently still on the scene.”

Update 9.36am: One lane remains shut on the eastbound M4 and there are delays of up to 90 minutes stretching back to junction 11 near Reading, TVP Roads Policing has tweeted.

“Recovery is now arriving on scene,” the tweet added.

Update 9.25am: A spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service said a container lorry left the motorway and rolled onto its side, which trapped the driver in his cab.

The Thames Valley Air Ambulance was dispatched and firefighters were working to release the driver from the vehicle at 8.50am.

Update 8.51am: A heavy goods vehicle left the carriageway, Highways England has tweeted. South Central Ambulance Service has been contacted for details.

Update 8.40am: Two lanes have reopened following the incident and fire and ambulance services are on the scene.

TVP Roads Policing tweeted to say delays stretch back to junction 10 near Wokingham.

8.28am: Traffic is being held eastbound on the M4 between junctions 8/9 and junction 7 to allow emergency services to attend an incident.

A message from Thames Valley Roads Policing’s Twitter account stated it was ‘hoping to have some lanes open ASAP’.

“Avoid the area if you can, as delays are likely,” it added.

Updates to follow.