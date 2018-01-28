Harvest Hill Road collision: Cyclist dies after suffering serious head injuries

A cyclist has died after he was involved in a collision in Harvest Hill Road.

The 52-year-old man, who Thames Valley Police said was local, sustained serious head injuries from the incident on Saturday, January 20.

The collision, which happened at about 5.54pm, involved a silver Ford Fiesta.

A 29-year-old man from Maidenhead was arrested on Saturday, January 20 on suspicion of driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs, and has been released under investigation.

The cyclist’s next of kin have been informed and they are being supported by a family liaison officer.

Investigating officer PC Dave Beeson, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit in Reading, said: “We are investigating the circumstances of this collision in which a cyclist sadly died and we would like to speak to anyone who either saw the collision; or the vehicle or cyclist involved.

“If you have any details which could help police, or dash camera footage, please get in touch with us.”

The cyclist had a black and yellow mountain bike.

Anyone with information can contact PC Dave Beeson on the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry line 101 quoting reference 1058 20/1, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.