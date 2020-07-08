Taplow teen raises £500 from charity haircut

A teenager from Taplow has cut off more than a foot of hair for charity, raising £520 so far.

Caitlin Lacey, 16, who attends Newlands Girls School, had her long, curly hair cut at The Natural Hair Room on Burnham High Street on Sunday.

The money and the shorn hair will both be donated to The Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children with cancer who have lost their hair.

In total, around 16 inches (40cm) of hair was cut off, leaving Caitlin with an extra short ‘pixie cut’ hairstyle.

“It was quite a weird experience – I hate getting my hair cut,” said Caitlin. “I’ve had my hair like this for 16 years, for as long as I’ve been alive – I’ve never had more than a couple of inches cut off.”

The project had been in the pipeline for a while, but had to be postponed while hairdressers were closed during lockdown.

Caitlin’s Just Giving page can be found at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/caitlin-lacey1