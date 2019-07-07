Taplow footbridge wins building design award

The Thames footbridge in Taplow was named joint winner in the Chilterns Building Design Awards 2019.

Run by the Chilterns Conservation Board and The Chiltern Society, the awards celebrate design and construction projects that leave a positive mark on the area.

This year’s winners were named at the 19th Building Design Awards ceremony on June 19 in South Oxfordshire.

Winners were selected by an expert panel of six judges working in the field of architecture and planning.

Chair of the judges Dr James Moir said: “The River Thames footbridge is an elegant and delightful new addition to the riverside, drawing inspiration from Brunel’s nearby Maidenhead Railway Bridge.”

The awards are a biennial program in the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Applications for the 2021 awards will open in December 2020. Visit bit.ly/303pzDJ