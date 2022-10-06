New Maidenhead bar hopes to be open in time for World Cup

The owners of a new bar and club in Maidenhead are still confident of opening their doors this month – just in time for the World Cup.

Potion and Motion is set to take over the former Bar 38 and Mojitos unit at 50-54 King Street.

It will be run by the owner of Off The Tap pub in High Street, Toby Denney.

The new venue will be home to entertainment including retro arcade games, a light-up dance floor, pool, ping pong, air hockey, beer pong and booths with vintage and modern consoles.

More details have now been released on the venue which will add to Maidenhead’s hospitality scene in the heart of the town centre.

Potion and Motion will be open from 4pm-2am Wednesday to Friday and 12pm-3am on weekends, with plans to show live Sky Sports and BT Sport coverage in the future.

Toby added his bar will be showing World Cup games this winter from Qatar. It will be open for England’s first and final group stage games, which are on a Monday and Tuesday respectively.

He told the Advertiser the build of Potion and Motion is making ‘good progress’ as they prepare for a planned opening on the last weekend of October.

Food on offer will have an American and Mexican theme, with two bars – one downstairs and another upstairs – serving drinks including cocktails and shooters.

Toby said the location is a prime spot as the Landing scheme rises up opposite, bringing its own range of food and drink venues and an influx of new residents.

“We are making good progress every day and discovered all the surprises – usually expensive ones,” he added. “So we are confident of hitting the payday weekend in October [for opening].

“This won’t open until we are safe and ready for everyone to enjoy. It is a challenge – but we love a challenge.”

Feedback to news of the bar opening has been good so far, Toby said, and he was keen to now get cracking with the job and throw open Potion and Motion’s doors.

“We can’t wait. We are just really looking forward to getting it done and finished for everyone to have a look at and enjoy,” he added. “It is a good area of town to be a part of.”

Toby said that the name combines both drinking and dancing – two key elements of a night out – with the logo designed entirely himself.

“It is colourful and energetic – we want it to be a happy, vibrant place,” he added.

Toby said that core positions at the venue have been filled but he was still looking for kitchen staff.

Anyone interested in taking up a role should email letsplay@potionandmotion.co.uk