Holyport family thanks 'hero' trooper for saving daughter's life

A 12-year-old who was involved in a skating accident at Slough Ice Arena has thanked her ‘hero’ for saving her life.

Bella Rothwell from Holyport was ice skating at the arena on the morning of Wednesday, January 5, with her friend and her friend’s mother, when she collided with her friend and fell, hitting her head on the ice.

An off-duty soldier, Trooper Adam Kershaw was skating nearby with his wife Sarah when it happened and went over to see if Bella needed help getting up, when she started having a seizure.

He said: “I rolled her fully onto her side into more of a recovery position.

“I had hold of her head and neck, so it was braced and it wasn’t moved.

“I could hear that fluids were draining out of her mouth and that’s when I saw her biting her tongue so I got my forefinger and index finger and put it in her mouth and opened her mouth, so I maintained her airway and maintained stability of her head and neck as well.”

Tpr Kershaw and Sarah stayed with Bella until the paramedics arrived and took over, before leaving because they didn’t want to crowd her or impose.

Bella’s mum Louise Joubert, who rushed over to the arena as soon as she got the call, said that Bella does not have epilepsy and has never had a seizure before, but she added that ‘according to the paramedics it could happen to one in 70 people as a result of a head injury.’

Following the incident, Bella was taken to Wexham Park Hospital where she was ‘thoroughly checked over’ and discharged that afternoon.

The following day, Louise took to social media to track down Tpr Kershaw, and soon after received a message from Sarah.

Bella and her family met up with Tpr Kershaw and Sarah on Saturday, giving him some flowers and a card Bella had written for him.

Praising and thanking the solider, Louise said: “Thank you doesn’t really cut it does it?

“He’s completely amazing, he saved her life.

“He’s our hero and Bella’s guardian angel.”

Bella also expressed her thanks, adding: “I don’t know what would have happened if he wasn’t there.”

The day of the incident was the first time Tpr Kershaw had been ice skating in 18 years and the first time Sarah had been in five years, and he explained that their decision to go on that day was ‘very spur of the moment’ and was booked the night before.

On being called a ‘hero’ and a ‘guardian angel’, Tpr Kershaw, who said he was glad that Bella is ok and that he was there to help, added: “It’s a very nice thing to say.

“I just did what I hope anyone else would do. I just acted on instinct and just helped.”

Tpr Kershaw added that his regiment, the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, is aware of what he did and he was told that the news would be passed on to the Colonel.

He praised the quick response of the ambulance services and said that the help from staff at the arena was ‘invaluable’, immediately calling 999 and providing foil blankets to keep Bella warm.

Louise and Bella also expressed their thanks to paramedics, Wexham Park Hospital and those who were there and aided Bella with their coats and fleeces while she was on the ice.