Marlow to host town's first bee festival this summer

An environmental group in Marlow will be hosting the town’s first bee festival later this year to ‘encourage pollinators of all kinds’.

The Wild Marlow event will be held on Saturday, June 4 from 10am-3pm in Higginson Park, where all things bee-related will be celebrated.

This will range from honey to beeswax candles to bee-themed ceramics, while the group will also offer bee-friendly plants for gardens.

There is set to be talks and demonstrations with a live beehive and guided walks around the park identifying plants and flowers popular with the bees.

Verity West, a member of Wild Marlow, said: “We want as many people as possible to come and learn about these amazing creatures and how vital they are for us and our environment.

“We’re hoping lots of people will visit the festival and learn how we can help attract and support bees in our gardens and green spaces.”

The town’s mayor, Cllr Richard Scott, added: “We’re delighted to be working with Wild Marlow to support bees in the Marlow area.

“We hope it helps more people understand how important bees and other pollinators are to sustainability and the environment in general.”