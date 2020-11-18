Marlow Methodist Church to home 'cafe and community hub'

Marlow Methodist Church is undergoing building work to create a new community hub and café.

After three years of planning, the mayor of Marlow, Cllr Richard Scott, broke ground at the site in Spittal Street earlier this month in a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The café will be housed under a rotunda at the front of the building and will be open five days a week, available as a meeting place.

The sanctuary of the church, which contains important stained glass, will not be changed. Sunday worship will continue online due to the pandemic, the church added.

Members identified a need for more modern spaces which can be used by outside organisations, particularly advice agencies, so Oxford-based architects, Leap Design, were commissioned to create a building fitting the needs of the 21st century.

Project leader David Duxbury said: “This is an exciting project and we have seen it develop from the concept stage to the point where building work can begin.

“We have received many generous grants and donations and we are very grateful to everyone who has helped in this way.”

The church hopes to have the work completed in spring 2021. Anyone wishing to enquire about hiring space should contact malcolmshergold@gmail.com.

Visit www.marlowmethodistchurch.org.uk for more information on the project.