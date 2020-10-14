Mystery surrounds future of Flackwell Heath Club

The Royal British Legion (RBL) has confirmed that its licence at a club in a Bucks village has been removed.

The armed forces charity says the Flackwell Heath Club, in Common Road, no longer has permission to operate using its name.

It added that the Legion licenses clubs to use its name ‘under conditions’ designed to protect the best interests of the charity.

The news follows a Facebook post from the club last month, which simply contained the line ‘closed with immediate effect’ - alongside a letter it received from the RBL informing it of a withdrawal of its licence.

Mystery now surrounds the future of the club building, which sits boarded up and empty, with large structures blocking access to the car park.

It is owned by the RBL but the body said in a statement that a decision has not been made as to what happens next.

It is also unclear as to why the Legion made the decision.

A spokeswoman for the RBL said: “We can confirm the licence for the Flackwell Heath club has recently been removed meaning the club no longer has permission to operate using The Royal British Legion’s name.

“The Royal British Legion licenses clubs to use its name under conditions which are designed to protect the best interests of the charity.

“The club building is owned by the charity, however no decisions have currently been made regarding the future of the building.”

The Flackwell Heath club said that it would not be commenting at this time when approached by the Advertiser last week.