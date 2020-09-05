Marlow residents urged to contribute to library art

Bucks Council is urging Marlow residents to take part in the creation of a new art installation for the refurbished library.

Artist Kirsty Harris, who has worked for Kensington Palace and the Museum of London, is asking residents to share what stories are important to them in a new project to create artwork for Marlow Library, in Institute Road.

Kirsty said: “My questions to residents are: What are the stories that have changed you? And what have you read that shaped your course in life?”

Residents can submit their stories through an online form (bit.ly/MarlowStories) or alternatively they can share them via social media using #MarlowStories.

Alternatively, residents can email their story to Buckinghamshire Libraries at libraries@buckinghamshire.gov.uk

The closing date for submissions for the ‘Stories That Shape Us’ initiative is Friday, September 18.

Cllr Alex Collingwood (Con, Marlow) added: “Marlow has always been a centre for storytellers from Jerome K Jerome to TS Eliot and Mary Shelley – so I am keen for all residents to show their storytelling skills as we move forward to the next chapter of Marlow Library.”