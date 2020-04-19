Oysters Fish & Chips top 50 in UK

Oysters Fish & Chips has been named one of UK’s 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways.

It is the only chippy in the Buckinghamshire to make the prestigious list for 19/2020, which is published by trade publication Fry Magazine.

To make the 50 Best, the chippy in Brucewood Parade had to impress a mystery diner who visited unannounced.

They marked the chippy on more than 40 aspects of the business, from the quality of the food and customer service, to cleanliness and value for money.

Proprietor of Oysters Fish & Chips, Gav Singh, said: “It’s a sense of great achievement for not only our staff but for our customers who demand quality on a daily basis and reward us by their continued business and loyalty.

"It’s a tough economic climate with growing food costs so I'm proud that we keep Fish & Chips alive and kicking for future generations to enjoy."

Next week the shop will be open on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 4.30-8.30pm for 'click and collect' only.

Gav said: "Having observed and adhered to the Governments isolation period since March 21 and in line with the National Federation of Fish Friers we will be opening with restricted opening times and stringent social distancing measures in place.

"There will be a very limited telephone service available and people ordering without the app will have to wait longer for service,"

The shop will not be accepting cash until social distancing measures are relaxed.

The app for the 'click and collect' service can be downloaded at oysters.netlify.com

It is not know if these opening times will continue beyond next week. Keep up to date with opening times at www.oystersfishandchips.co.uk