Maidenhead fish murder mystery solved as culpret caught on camera

MAIDENHEAD: A mystery on Maidenhead’s waterways has been solved and the culprit caught on camera.

In September, workmen at the Chapel Arches boating platform discovered a two-foot-long pike that had been caught and gnawed away in the middle, leaving the head and tail intact.

This didn’t fit with the heron, kingfisher and cormorant pattern of swallowing fish whole, says chair of trustees Friends of Maidenhead Waterways (FoMW), Richard Davenport.

“Usually the predator, this particular large pike became the victim in this case,” he said.

“There had been reports of a large creature seen peeping out from the timber cladding of the Chapel Arches bridge – but no photographic evidence.”

Until last week, when Richard was able, by ‘pure luck’, to catch some video on his phone of the sneaky creature making off with a large fish.

The culprit was a mink – an invasive species, now widespread in UK waterways – but has not been seen in the town centre before, to Richard’s knowledge.

“Personally I welcome all forms of wildlife, in a healthy balance, in any river or waterway,” said Richard.