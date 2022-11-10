Maidenhead Mosque shortlisted as finalists at British Beacon Mosque Awards

Maidenhead Mosque members are ‘deeply honoured’ to have been shortlisted as finalists for the first time in a category at the fifth annual British Beacon Mosque Awards 2022.

The mosque and Islamic centre in Holmanleaze is among the finalists shortlisted in the Best Run Mosque category at the awards.

The Beacon Mosque Awards were developed to showcase the vital role that mosques and Islamic centres play ‘in contributing to the UK’s social fabric’.

The national awards feature 10 categories with the Best Run Mosque category focusing on awarding mosques that have showcased ‘outstanding’ management and leadership qualities.

How mosques responded to the coronavirus pandemic will be a prime factor in the judges’ decision, and they will also be looking for praise relating to management competence, in organising programmes, events and services, working with different communities, handling complaints, integrity and approachability and sharing expertise.

Nominations are made by the public and this is the first time Maidenhead Mosque has been nominated and shortlisted for this award, having previously been recognised for its outreach work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Other finalists in the Best Run Mosque category include Bilal Academy in Walsall, Hounslow Muslim Centre, and Leeds Grand Mosque.

Zia Mahiudin, a trustee of Maidenhead Mosque, explained that the mosque has ‘grown and developed into a hub for the local community’.

He added that ‘today it is widely recognised as a Beacon mosque’ and has a mission to ‘serve, educate and empower’.

Zia explained that the mosque’s partnership with the Royal Borough council, local healthcare services and Windsor and Maidenhead Community Forum (WAMCF), as well as the fire service, police and many others have helped the mosque 'to contribute strongly towards these improvements'.

A registered charity, Maidenhead Mosque was first established in 1983 and will be celebrating its 40th year in 2023.

“The mosque has rapidly evolved to become a focal point for the community,” Zia said.

“It has gone through a number of stages of development. The building has become a stunning landmark in the Royal Borough and is familiar to all Muslims and non-Muslims, with a very proud history.”

Zia explained that the mosque has progressed throughout the years, ‘catering for everyone by providing vital services and assistance’ from lectures and classes, daily prayers, funerals, women’s facilities and youth services to interfaith programmes, counselling, visits and outreach wellbeing circles.

He added: “The members of the mosque are deeply honoured and humbled for being nominated among some other very prestigious institutions around the UK. The real credit goes to our elders and volunteers in the community who have made the mosque what it is today.

“We continue to strive and work hard to serve our community.”

The awards ceremony is due to take place on Saturday, November 26.