First of interfaith dialogues held in Maidenhead Synagogue

On Tuesday night (September 6) the Windsor and Maidenhead Community Forum (WAMCF) held the first of four dialogues on weighty spiritual topics.

The event was at Maidenhead Synagogue and more than 40 people attended. The topic was: What brings true happiness?

The idea behind the dialogue is that it is ‘a form of communication that builds respect’.

The leader of the Interfaith Group, Karnail Pannu said: “It was such a joy to meet again so many people we haven't seen for three years due to COVID.

“It was such an enjoyable and refreshing evening.”

The next dialogues are on upcoming Tuesdays. All are free with refreshments, start at 7pm and end at 8.30pm.

W October 11: What makes us human? Hosted by Windsor Humanists at New Windsor Community Association Hanover Way

W November 1: What is the one thing you’d most like to change about the world? Hosted by Maidenhead Gurdwara, 31 Rutland Road

W November 29: Can religious faith make you a happy person? Hosted by Maidenhead Mosque in Holmanleaze, Maidenhead.