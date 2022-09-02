'Spine-tingling' event for Ukraine Independence Day

A ‘spine-tingling’ celebration for Ukraine Independence Day saw more than 160 Ukrainians and host families packed into Maidenhead Synagogue on Wednesday, August 24.

With a mixture of Ukrainian music, poetry, song, dance and food, they tried to recreate the feel of life back in their homeland.

One of the hosts, Rabbi Jonathan Romain, added: “It was a magical event, entirely done by the Ukrainians.

“We said, ‘this is your facility – you do what fits your needs,’ and we weren’t sure what the atmosphere would be – if it would be a joyous celebration or a sombre occasion.

“It turned out to be a real affirmation of Ukrainian identity and determination.

“Everyone had a wonderful time.

“We didn’t know what to expect but we were blown away by the sheer exuberance of it all.”

Ukrainians described the experience as ‘spine-tingling’ and being ‘frozen with joy and tears.’

Viktoria, from Kiev, said: “My tears are both sadness at what has happened to our country, and pride at what it has achieved in resisting the invasion.

“I want to thank all our English hosts who have opened their homes to us and welcomed us into their families.”

Rabbi Romain added: “To be honest, six months ago most of us would not have recognised the Ukrainian flag – now those distinctive blue and yellow colours are very familiar, and we have been happy to help.

“Ukrainian soldiers are the ones fighting on the frontline, but we are a part of the war effort too, giving shelter to those seeking safety until they can return.”

The event was sponsored by Open Arms, which seeks to help integrate Ukrainian refugees and also provide support for their hosts.

Its English lessons have ‘proved so popular’ they are being extended to three times a week, for beginners to advanced levels.

These will be available online as well as in person.