Maidenhead Central Travelodge first to be upgraded to new budget-luxe design

Maidenhead Central Travelodge has become the company’s first hotel to be upgraded to the new budget-luxe design.

In April 2021, Travelodge announced that it was developing its core brand to a new budget-luxe premium design.

This year, the company is investing in a multi-million-pound programme to transform 60 hotels in the UK, in popular staycation and business destinations.

Maidenhead Central Travelodge has 96 rooms and is one of the hotels in the first phase of the group’s selected 60 hotels to receive its transformation.

Travelodge budget-luxe has been established on the success of the company’s budget chic hotel format – TravelodgePLUS.

The transformation includes a new reception area, which is the hub of the hotel and features a decorative panel design, stylish leather bench seating, soft LED lighting and wooden style flooring.

A new signature rich navy blue brand colour, which honours the Travelodge’s first blue brand colour has been introduced as part of the make-over.

The company’s budget-luxe design also includes the next generation multi-dimensional Travelodge room.

The room’s king-size Travelodge Dreamer bed, which is in a light box bed frame and had bedside reading lights and USB charging points, is dressed in white bed linen and includes a 10.5 tog duvet and comfortable pillows.

A bespoke piece of artwork commissioned by Travelodge is situated above the bed and is inspired by classic lullabies.

The en-suite bathroom includes a new brilliant white complimentary décor and design with complimentary hair, hand and body wash.

Other features of the new room also include a spacious desk and desk chair, a statement armchair, blackout curtains, a TV with Freeview, complimentary coffee and tea making facilities, LED lighting in the room and bathroom and complimentary WIFI for 30 minutes, £3 for 24 hours.

The budget-luxe design also features numerous sustainable initiatives, including the new carpet being created using recycled fishing nets with are part of a project aiding clean ocean initiatives, combating more than 640k tonnes of discarded fishing nets which are having an impact on marine life currently.

The carpet backing is also made with old plastic bottles, and every ten of these bottles which are recycled as opposed to being sent to landfill saves enough energy to power a laptop for 25 hours.

Other features include motion sensing controls, low energy lighting and aerated showers and taps.

Christina Demetriou, hotel manager, Maidenhead Central Travelodge, said: “My team and I are delighted that our hotel is one of the first Travelodge’s to be upgraded to the new budget-luxe premium look and feel design.

“This is our most radical brand transformation to date and the budget-luxe design certainly has the wow factor for our customers.”

“The Travelodge budget-luxe design has been created in response to ever-increasing expectations from customers.

“Britain is now a nation of budget travellers, with more of us choosing to stay in budget hotels than any other hotel type and thoughtful, stylish design and homely touches really matter in today’s world when staying away for business or leisure.”

Psychologist Corinne Sweet, said: “Recent psychological research shows people’s tastes are changing and incorporating homely touches into décor and design are becoming essential to create a calming environment for wellbeing.

“The new Travelodge budget-luxe design fits the bill as the premium look and feel is a good mixture of high functionality, comfort and calmness which helps guests feel psychologically refreshed.”