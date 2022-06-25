Remember When: Pioneering Brazilian journalist's Hurley connection

1972: Brazilian consular dignitaries and journalists visited Hurley to honour the ‘founder of the Brazilian press’.

Hipólito da Costa founded the political newspaper, ‘Correio Braziliense’, which was published in London from 1808-22 and smuggled into Brazil and

Portugal.

Da Costa lived in Britain for the last 18 years of his life, and was married to Mary Ann Troughton, who owned Lady Place in Hurley, and the journalist has a memorial at Hurley parish church.

The service, which marked the 150th year of Brazilian independence, saw wreaths laid while the Brazilian national anthem was played on the organ.

1982: Unfortunate weather did little to dampen the enthusiasm of the crowds or competitors at Marlow Regatta.

Rainstorms threatened to turn the town’s annual jamboree into an unhappy washout, but when the sun managed to break through after lunch, the usual festival atmosphere spread along the banks of the river.

1987: Thirty tiny tots raised about £200 for charity when they took part in a sponsored toddle in Maidenhead.

It took place in the Quadrant at All Saints’ Church, with the Rev Nigel Leaves lowering a starting flag to get the race underway.

1992: A farmer expressed his frustration after crop circles appeared in a corn field opposite Furze Platt School.

A large circle of flattened corn, three smaller circles and a key shape were discovered the morning after a storm.

The circle followed a pattern of corn circles which had appeared in Wiltshire and Hampshire over the past three years – sparking supernatural theories.

But landowner Norman Findlay said the circle was a ‘piece of vandalism’ which wrecked a ‘perfectly good crop’.

1992: St Nicholas’ school in Taplow saw off their rivals from bigger schools to scoop senior district trophies in netball and football.

It was the school’s first winning year in either sport as the boys won the Chiltern and South Bucks Middle Schools League and the girls were victorious in the area netball tournament.

1992: Nearly 4,000 runners took to Maidenhead streets in blazing sunshine for the fifth MaST Relay Marathon.

Spectators packed into Braywick sports ground and lined part of the route to watch nearly 350 teams of 11 tackle the 2.38-mile route.

The race aimed to raise £100,000 for the Royal Marsden Hospital in London.

1997: Hundreds attended Cookham’s annual village fair despite the rain coming down.

Cookham Scouts, who organised the fair, estimated the event raised about £3,700 for good causes.