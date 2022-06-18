Remember When: Cookham FM and Maidenhead Carnival

1987: Dr Alan Glyn – Windsor and Maidenhead’s MP for the previous 17 years – was returned for the sixth time by voters in the General Election.

His massive vote of nearly 34,000 ensured that the constituency remained true-blue, despite a slight drop in his overall majority since the 1983 election.

Comedian Pamela Stephenson polled 328 votes standing for the ‘I want to drop a blancmange down Terry Wogan’s Y-fronts’ party.

Her entourage at the count include TV presenter Janet Street-Porter, model Twiggy and dress designer Zandra Rhodes.

1987: More than 200 people gathered together for the rededication service at Maidenhead Synagogue, which had been extensively rebuilt on the same site of the former synagogue.

The ceremony was attended by politicians and representatives from different faiths.

1992: Actress Wendy Craig was at the Maidenhead High Street Methodist Church to launch a £250,000 appeal to fund restoration and rebuilding work.

The fundraising project was expected to take two years, with money used to rebuild the galleries, improve seating and sanctuary furnishing, move organ pipes and renovate the porches.

1992: A carnival in Higginson Park, Marlow, raised more than £2,000 for new colour computer printers at Foxes Piece School.

The event, organised by the parents association, had the novel attraction of a lorry pull which attracted teams from most of the pubs in Marlow.

The competition was won by the Coach and Horses in West Street.

1997: With the words ‘Good morning and welcome to Cookham Summer FM on 105’, Father David Rossdale, Vicar of Holy Trinity Church, launched the village’s new radio station.

David was joined by co-host, children’s television presenter, Timmy Mallett, to host a breakfast show at the studio in Cookham railway station.

The station was due to be on air 24 hours a day until mid-July.

1997: The Duke of Kent marked the 80th anniversary of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission by attending a meeting at its head office in Maidenhead.

The Duke, who had been president of the commission for the previous 27 years, was met by the Secretary of State for Defence, George Robertson, who was chairman of the organisation by virtue of his office.

1997: The spirit of community swept through Maidenhead as the carnival arrived.

Thousands came to watch a midday procession of beautifully prepared floats, with an Elizabethan ship design featuring Furze Platt Comprehensive School pupils being crowned best float.