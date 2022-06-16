Look inside Maidenhead's newest Italian restaurant, Storia

A new Italian restaurant has opened in Maidenhead, promising to offer diners a ‘cosy’, ‘stylish’ experience in the town centre.

Storia is located at 9-10 Bridge Street, formerly home of The Broadwick, which closed during the coronavirus lockdown.

Co-owner Jonathan Kaye founded the firm with business partner Mehdi Gashi, and the pair also run locations in Tring and Radlett, Hertfordshire.

Storia has been open since the end of May and prides itself on making every ingredient from scratch for its Italian dishes, from the sauces and pasta to the pizza dough.

“We were on site for a few months; we were slightly held up by putting a team together but we have done that and we’re up and running,” Jonathan said.

“The first few days were pretty quiet but we have started to get busier and busier every day. In fact on Monday out of the three restaurants, Maidenhead was the busiest.

“All of the feedback we have had has been five stars across various sites.”

Jonathan added that Storia’s menu will offer ‘fresh food’ and modernise traditional Italian classics, as well as serving classic dishes from the country.

“We make everything from scratch: our dough, our sauces, our pasta, and there are traditional crowd-pleasers on the menu,” he said.

“It is comfortable, luxurious, we have got a great art collection and fresh, tasty food, as well as good, friendly service. We do try to make it a warm, cosy atmosphere.”

Bridge Street is now home to an array of food and drink offerings just a stone’s throw from the High Street, and Jonathan said he was confident of succeeding in this part of town with Storia.

“There are quite a collection of restaurants down there to be honest,” he added. “When you start something new there is always a risk attached but I think where we are, we have a very good pitch.

“It has been a decent start, we’re growing all the time and we hope that continues.”

For more information on Storia, visit www.storiarestaurants.co.uk