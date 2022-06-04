Remember When: Pamela Stephenson's blancmange-throwing election campaign

1977: Don Seal took over as the new editor of the Advertiser upon the retirement of Tom Middleton, who held the position for 23 years.

Don, who first joined the Advertiser as a junior reporter, had been sports editor, chief sub editor and deputy editor.

1982: Two young men came to the rescue of pop group The Three Degrees when they became stranded on the River Thames.

The singing trio were spending an afternoon cruising along the river when their boat ran aground near the weir at Ray Mill Island.

Crowds watched as Keith Bullock and Steven Hogdahl took to the water and helped to push the boat free.

For their trouble, the pair, both 19, were invited as special guests to The Three Degrees’ cabaret show at Blazers in Windsor.

1987: Comedian Pamela Stephenson became Windsor and Maidenhead’s blancmange throwing election candidate.

The main platform of the Bray resident’s party – I want to drop a blancmange down Terry Wogan’s Y-fronts – was to give fellow local celebrity Wogan his just desserts.

Pamela’s husband, Billy Connolly, was reported to be horrified by his wife’s move into politics.

Pamela said: “Apparently his first words were ‘oh my God, I feel like Denis Thatcher’.”

1987: A lorry driver found himself in a sticky situation when his vehicle overturned by the Bisham roundabout, spilling its load on to the road.

Traffic was diverted for several hours while council workers battled to remove the glue, which covered the road to a depth of four inches.

1992: World-famous biologist David Bellamy was at Braywick Nature Centre for the launch of a sponsorship initiative to improve the facilities at the centre.

The sponsorship by Seiko, the watch and clock manufacturer, enabled the Royal Borough to buy video equipment, special children’s packs, information boards and improved directional signing in the grounds.

1992: Members of the ship’s company past and present took part in celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of the Maidenhead Sea Cadet Unit, T.S Iron Duke.

The Queen even sent a message to thank the unit for its work.

1997: The Prince of Wales paid a special visit to Braywick Heath Nurseries.

Delighted directors, staff and volunteers showed Prince Charles around the site, which offers jobs and training opportunities to people with disabilities and those in need of support.