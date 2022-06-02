Looking back at Silver Jubilee street parties and celebrations in 1977

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend will see dozens of street parties in the Royal Borough as people join their neighbours to crack out the bunting and raise a glass of bubbly.

This will be the fourth jubilee celebration for our longest-reigning monarch, following the Silver Jubilee in 1977, the Golden Jubilee in 2002 and the Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

Here, we look at back at how the Silver Jubilee was celebrated in 1977. Look out for more photos from the Golden and Diamond Jubilees on our website soon.

You can buy copies of these photos and more from jubilee events at a special discounted price by clicking here.