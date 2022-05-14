Deadline approaching for charity grant scheme run by Advertiser's owner

Charities are being urged to get involved in a grant-giving initiative spearheaded by the Advertiser’s owner.

The Louis Baylis Trust distributes grants to good causes in the region each year, with 80 per cent of the newspaper’s profits going back into the Trust.

Over the past two years, tens of thousands of pounds have been given out to charities to help them carry on their work and ease the burden from the pandemic.

A deadline to apply for the summer round of funding is now fast approaching, with a date set for Friday, June 10.

Trustees will then be sitting down to decide how to allocate cash, with money distributed soon afterwards.

Visit maidenhead-advertiser.co.uk/section/980/apply-for-a-grant