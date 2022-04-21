SITE INDEX

    • Maidenhead women helps save ducklings following fox attack

    A woman from Maidenhead has helped to save the lives of some mallard ducklings after their mother was killed by a fox.

    Tracy Brienza works in guest services at the Odney Club in Cookham and in early March a duck, who the team had affectionately named Lady Penelope, was nesting outside the manor house.

    The 54-year-old said she went to work at the beginning of April and noticed that there had been a fox attack and Lady Penelope had gone and her eggs were left uncovered.

    After waiting to see if she would return, staff at the club rallied together to see what they could do.

    Tracy offered to look after the eggs and bought an incubator.

    The first duckling was born on Sunday, April 10, shortly followed by the others in the coming days.

    Soon 14 chicks had hatched, but nine sadly passed away shortly afterwards. Tracy now has five week-old chicks, who she given names including Hot Wings, James Pond and Quackie Chan.

    Tracy said she is looking to return them to the river at Odney in mid-June when they are roughly 60 days old.

