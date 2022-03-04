Public notices: RBWM's bid to buy for Nicholsons regeneration

The public notices this week include the latest developments for the Nicholsons regeneration and the Landing. There are also several road closures planned.

Planning

The Royal Borough has put forward a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) as part of the planned redevelopment of the Nicholsons Centre.

The CPO involves acquiring the leasehold interests for retail units within the existing shopping centre, and businesses in the Broadway car park and 39-51 King Street.

The order would also grant new rights over properties surrounding the centre in High Street, King Street, Nicholsons Lane, Queen Street and Queen Lane, along with Nicholson Tower, Brock Lane and Bankside, to facilitate the construction of the Nicholsons Quarter development.

The order must first be submitted to the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government for confirmation.

Plans for The Landing redevelopment in Maidenhead town centre are taking a step further, with applicants seeking permission for the detailed design of one of the buildings.

The application seeks permission for the detailed design of Building F and its associated public realm and servicing bay.

Existing planning permission allows for up to 1,650sqm of flexible floorspace across the ground floor. It will also have office floorspace on its upper floors.

The height is to be between six and eight storeys, with the tallest element a maximum height of around 57m.

It will provide ‘two large flexible retail and town centre uses units, with the predominant frontage and entrances on Queen Street.’

The public realm around Building F will link with the Garden Square.

The proposals will ‘improve the public realm along Queen Street with improvements to hardscaping and new planting,’ says the developer.

Roads and parking

The Royal Borough has made amendments to waiting, load and off-street parking places in Boulters Lock, Braywick Sports Ground, Nicholsons, Hines Meadow and Grove Road car parks.

It is also looking to instigate a number of road closures.

For the Maidenhead Easter Ten 2022 road race, the Borough is looking to close roads in White Waltham, Shottesbrooke and Littlewick Green.

This includes Butchers Lane, Bottle Lane, Westacott Way, Cherry Garden Lane and Breadcroft Lane for their entire lengths; and Broadmoor Road at its junction with Butchers Lane

The road would be closed from 8.30am to 12.30am April 15 and will remain in effect on that day only.

Startins Lane, Cookham Dean is also set to close from the boundary of property known Chequers Cottage to its junction with Dean Lane, from 9.30am on March 7 to 3.30pm on March 9.

Quarry Wood Road is set to close between its junctions with Quarry Wood and Grubwood Lane between 9.30am and 3.30pm on March 7.

