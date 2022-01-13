Furze Platt welcomes new café serving 'the best' coffee in Maidenhead

Furze Platt has welcomed a new café which has promised to serve ‘the best’ coffee in the town.

Macca’s Café opened on Thursday, January 6 at 25 Gloucester Road and is the brainchild of Andrew Mcilvenny.

The new establishment will serve traditional café items such as hot drinks and homemade cookies, as well as its trademark Macca’s special breakfast sandwich. It opens 7.30am-3pm Monday to Friday and 8am-4pm on Saturdays.

Speaking to the Advertiser, Andrew – who is known as Macca – said that opening a coffee shop was something he had wanted to do ‘for a while’.

He added that the first few days of trade had been ‘beserk’, with friends, family and the power of social media helping to put his new business on the map.

“I just thought I’d give it a go – it’s going to work well in the area,” Andrew said. “I used to run a bar in town and I had that for years, so I didn’t really want the late night stuff.

“I thought I’ll go for the early morning and afternoon trade. I like dealing with people, being with the general public – why not try something new?”

Andrew (below) is running Macca’s Café on his own at the moment but is planning on taking on some help as his business grows.

He also made the bold claim that his coffee would be ‘the best’ offered in Maidenhead.

“I do say my coffees are the best in town because I am a coffee drinker myself. I am holding myself to that,” he said.

Macca’s Café is now a week into trading and Andrew said the first few days had been busy with orders, despite the pandemic continuing to take its toll on hospitality venues.

“I like a challenge – there are always going to be obstacles in life,” he said.

“It’s been absolutely brilliant. I am not an Instagrammer or a Facebooker, but I have had to go on it through this and it has just been beserk.”

And on the inspiration behind the name, Andrew added: “Everyone knows me as Macca. Even the school teachers called me that to be honest with you.”