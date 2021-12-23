Travelling tree spreads festive joy

A single Christmas tree donated from a Bourne End garden centre is the gift that keeps on giving this Christmas – helping not one but two charitable causes.

Flowerland in Bourne End donates a handful of Christmas trees each year to various organisations or events. Its Iver branch does the same.

This year, it donated six or seven trees, including one for the Cookham Christmas Concert at Pinder Hall on December 11.

“The organisers called us and told us they wanted to pass it on to Maidenhead Foodshare,” said the shop’s manager Nigel Rees.

“I was really pleased about that – it’s nice that people are passing it on, not just thinking of themselves, and it’s getting more than one use. We’re all about supporting our local community.”

The travelling Christmas tree is now on display at Maidenhead Foodshare in the Nicholsons Centre.