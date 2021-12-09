Footfall in Maidenhead shops lower than expected this Christmas

Maidenhead’s footfall to independent shops is less than expected this Christmas period – leading to concerns by small businesses.

Although Maidenhead’s footfall data ‘is showing signs of positive growth’ with ‘spikes in footfall’ – according to town manager Robyn Bunyan – vendors remain concerned.

Social enterprise Craft Coop brings small sellers under one roof at its locations in both Maidenhead and Windsor – those who would otherwise be unable to afford premises.

As a handmade crafts shop, it would normally expect a surge in the last couple of weeks in November.

However, things have been quiet.

“Compared to two years ago, we’re still lower than we might expect to be,” said director Deborah Jones.

“It’s a year of uncertainty.”

Craft Coop is holding out hope that the local independent stores will attract the last-minute shoppers.

At Maidenhead Gift Emporium on St Mark’s Road, manager Karen Rosser said she is ‘quite concerned’ by how quiet it has been.

“We’re hoping it’s the calm before the storm,” she said.

“I think a lot of people are frightened of the Omicron variant and the uncertainty of it.

“The whole COVID thing has changed people’s habits drastically. I think there are a lot of people still shopping online.

“We did have online shopping but we took it down because we just don’t have the manpower.”

Maidenhead Gift Emporium is expanding its opening hours in the run-up to Christmas, opening every day and running two late evening openings on December 15 and 22.

To support businesses, the Royal Borough has Additional Restriction Grant (ARG) funding from the Government.

“Grants are being offered to eligible businesses in the borough who either create a new or extended Advantage Card discount on a product or service,” said Robyn.

This is £5,000 for businesses offering 20- 39 per cent off, and £10,000 for a discount of at least 40 per cent.

Applications can be made until 31 March 2022.

The council is also offering an Innovation Grant scheme, awarding £15,000 to eligible businesses that demonstrate digital innovation, such as online collection or self-service systems.

Saturday was the UK’s Small Business Saturday.

As part of the scheme, businesses can freely register and become part of a nationwide location-finder.

Those interested should register at smallbusinesssaturdayuk.com/small-business-finder

Anyone looking to promote an event or business via the Make Maidenhead platform should contact maidenhead.townmanager@rbwm.gov.uk