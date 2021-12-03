Maidenhead's first 'car club' launched at regeneration scheme

A housebuilder in Maidenhead has collaborated with the Royal Borough to launch the town’s first car club.

Countryside, behind the Watermark development in St Ives Road, along with the council and car rental service Enterprise, have kickstarted the initiative.

It offers drivers an alternative way to access personal transport without car insurance, tax and basic maintenance.

Watermark has access to one on-site car club vehicle, a Hyundai Ioniq hybrid, located in St Ives Road.

Members can rent by the hour or by the day, with prices starting from £7.60 per hour. Members can also reserve and unlock the car access using the Enterprise Car Club app.

The car club is part of the measures being implemented to encourage sustainable transport at Watermark.

Daniel King, managing director at Countryside, said: “It’s estimated that for every car club vehicle on the road, up to eight private vehicles are taken off, and so we’re proud to be making Maidenhead a greener place to live, while also making life easier for local residents.”