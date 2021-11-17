Interfaith group women make patchwork celebrating diversity

Women from an interfaith group have put together a patchwork wall-hanging celebrating different faiths, which is on display in Maidenhead Library.

Windsor and Maidenhead Community Forum (WAMCF) is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

The wall-hanging is made up of 24 squares, each depicting a shared or specific symbol of faith.

About 17 or 18 women (and one girl) took part, while one member of the WAMCF’s women’s group, Ruth Sheppard, assembled the piece.

Reverend Sally Lynch, vicar at St Luke's Church, who is also a member, said: “The wall-hanging is a celebration of unity within diversity – although our faiths have different details, we’re all united together.

“We really enjoyed doing it and it was a lovely way to come back together after COVID.”

The project ties in with National Interfaith Week this week.

To celebrate, WAMCF is sharing an inspirational quote from each of its members.

