Maidenhead United trust seeking Community Magpies

Maidenhead United Community Trust is inviting applications to become a ‘Community Magpie’ – with the opportunity to help at a wide range of events supported by the trust.

Open to anybody aged 19 and over, Community Magpies will play a crucial role in their community by supporting local events such as the Maidenhead Half Marathon, the Maidenhead Duck Derby and many others.

The trust played an important role throughout the pandemic, with its community helpline providing support to residents across the Royal Borough when many were in need of support.

Three training sessions, which are fully funded by the community trust, will be held at the football club, and will take place between 6pm and 9pm on Thursday, November 25, and Thursday, December 2, as well as a six-hour session from 10am on Sunday, November 28.

Community Magpies will also need to complete two online modules at any time, and be committed to assist at a minimum of four events within the following 12 months, at your convenience and subject to your availability.

Applicants who complete all training sessions will achieve a nationally recognised qualification in the form of a Level 2 Certificate in Event Security Operations.

All Community Magpies will be provided with kit to wear while they are assisting at club and community events.

Maidenhead United club secretary Neil Maskell said: “Maidenhead United is much more than just a football club.

“We have a community outreach through our community trust which is involved far and wide in many worthy schemes.

“During lockdown, for example, we were thrilled that our community helpline’ was able to help and support so many individuals and it was humbling to see how many people were willing and able to give up their time to help others in need.

“You don’t have to be a football fan to be involved with Maidenhead United Community Trust and we hope that the opportunity to support our community will appeal to anyone 19 or over, from the young to the young-at-heart.”

Closing date for applications is Friday, November 12, and those who are interested should email secretary@maidenheadunitedfc.org for an application form or call Neil Maskell on 07904 279027 for further details.