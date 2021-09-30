RBWM 'committed' to bringing back resident parking discount

Discounted resident parking to help the Royal Borough bounce back from the pandemic could be brought back, a meeting heard this week.

The comments were made by lead member for parking, Councillor David Cannon (Con, Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury), at full council on Tuesday.

Former councillor Ed Wilson had asked Cllr Cannon if he agreed that the reintroduction of the scheme would help Windsor firms fight back from the economic impact of COVID-19.

Cllr Cannon said: “Yes, we are committed to bringing back a residents discount scheme as soon as it is financially responsible.

“I cannot give a timetable because we are being led by the finances. Should it be possible to do, it will be rolled out at the earliest possible time.”

Last year, the council controversially scrapped discounted parking for residents through the Advantage Card scheme.

Cllr Cannon did not confirm whether this new initiative would be just for Windsor residents, or a Royal Borough-wide plan.

Later in the meeting, the council’s lead member for planning, Cllr David Coppinger (Con, Bray) warned that the Government could step in if the Borough Local Plan (BLP) is not voted through by full council.

Public member Derek Wilson had asked Cllr Coppinger what would happen if his colleagues did not see through the plan, which is still being finalised.

“This plan has been in preparation for a number of years,” he said. “Given the time we are spending on it, and the positive reaction from the inspector, should council decide not to adopt it when the time comes, I would expect Government to take immediate action.”

Also discussed at the meeting were plans to improve pedestrian and cycling access on Harvest Hill Road in Maidenhead, while there was also talk on the Royal Borough's climate targets.

Read more on all of that here.

There was also discussion on the split of virtual and in-person meetings of the Royal Borough.