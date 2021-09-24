Road closures planned for Let's Rock the Moor

It’s just under two weeks until Let’s Rock the Moor returns for its 12th edition.

Although the festival has come a long way since the first edition by the side of the road in 2009, road closures are expected to be in place on Saturday, October 2, for the safety of attendees leaving the festival.

From 9pm to 11.30pm on the day of the event, The Pound will be closed between the junctions with Maidenhead Road and School Lane.

The National Trust car park in The Pound will also be closed during that period of time with no vehicles allowed into or out of the car park.

There is likely to be some disruption due to this closure. The fastest diversion to take is by travelling south down Maidenhead Road and Cookham Road, turning left onto Ray Mill Road before heading back towards Cookham via Sutton Road.

This year’s festival will be headlined by UB40, Spandau Ballet’s Tony Hadley and Kim Wilde at Marsh Meadow in Cookham with live music beginning at midday.

Attendees will need to show their COVID status to ensure they do not have the virus at the time of the festival, otherwise they will not be permitted entry into the site.

This can be done by either showing proof of a negative lateral flow test result, or by proof of full vaccination in the NHS app (not to be confused with the NHS COVID-19 app used for test and trace purposes).

For those entering via a LFT result, the test, which should be taken no more than 48 hours ahead of arrival, must be registered on the government website.

Organiser Nick Billinghurst said: “What makes Let’s Rock the Moor – and all of the Let’s Rock events – truly amazing are the people who come along each year, many of whom embrace the throwback vibe by dressing in their finest 80s fashion.

“Everyone is there to have fun, and the atmosphere is always brilliant.”

Tickets for the event are still available from www.letsrockthemoor.com