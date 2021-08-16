Remember When: Steve Redgrave returned to Marlow after Atlanta gold

1971: The ‘spider’s web’ structure which would support the roof at Maidenhead’s landmark new library was slowly moved into place.

A square of steelwork measuring 112ft x 112ft and weighing about 30 tonnes was raised at a rate of two inches per minute as the new £199,900 library began to take shape.

1976: Railway enthusiast Ken Cruse was planning an ambitious project to build a 150-yard branch line for his model railway alongside the main Bath Road at Littlewick Green.

Ken began building the model railway in his garden 11 years before and felt the time was right for expansion.

The railway already boasted a full-scale signal box, a tunnel and 10 signals.

1981: The Knowl Hill Steam Rally was going from strength to strength.

Twelve years on from its modest birth, the rally had grown into a two-day county event of non-stop entertainment sprawled over the 36 acres of Bottle Meadow.

1986: Thames Punting Club held a centenary regatta at Bray Reach.

Describing the event, Umpire John Peters said: “Racing punts is an art form.

“It is very different from the kind of punting you associate with champagne-swigging Oxford undergraduates.

“You need all the attributes of a keen sportsman – stamina, co-ordination and strength.”

1996: Olympian Steve Redgrave returned to Marlow after his gold medal-winning exploits at the Atlanta Olympic Games.

Family and friends turned out at Marlow Rowing Club to welcome him back to his home town.

Redgrave joined the ranks of Olympic greats at the games, winning Britain’s only gold medal with partner Matthew Pinsent.

1996: Teamwork sowed the seeds of success for Bray and Cookham villagers who were announced as winners in the Central Southern England in Bloom competition.

Cookham Dean was declared Best Large Village in the Southern Tourist Board competition, while prize blooms in Bray won the Best Floral Content section and runner-up in the small village section.

Maidenhead’s Ray Mill Island was recognised as joint winner of the Best Park section.